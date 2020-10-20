Enova International (ENVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Enova International to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.76. Enova International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $253.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. Enova International has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.