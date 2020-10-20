Renasant (RNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Renasant stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.35. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

