SITE Centers (SITC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect SITE Centers to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Several research analysts have commented on SITC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

