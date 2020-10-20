JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBLU opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

