Franklin Electric (FELE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.75-1.90 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $65.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In related news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $695,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

