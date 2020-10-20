Community Health Systems (CYH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $590.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

