CommVault Systems (CVLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect CommVault Systems to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CommVault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVLT opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,453.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,095. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

