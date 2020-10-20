Rexnord (RXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Rexnord has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rexnord to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

RXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

In other Rexnord news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

