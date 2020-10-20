Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,482 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DOMR)

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company acquires and holds various overriding royalty interests burdening proved natural gas properties located in the Pottsville coal formation of the Black Warrior Basin, Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. As of December 31, 2014, its underlying properties consisted of 34,212 gross acres of land that contained 502 wells that were producing gas.

