Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.00

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.00 and traded as low as $12.12. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 629 shares changing hands.

AKO.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $379.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.