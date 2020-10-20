Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.84

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.84 and traded as low as $49.00. Inland Homes shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 431,665 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.84.

In other Inland Homes news, insider Terry Rene Roydon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £75,000 ($97,987.98).

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

