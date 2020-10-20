VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.86

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.86 and traded as low as $20.67. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 2,477,232 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter worth $162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,905,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,851 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 52,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

