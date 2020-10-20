Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.02. Chineseinvestors.com shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 259,750 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Chineseinvestors.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chineseinvestors.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Calmare Therapeutics Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09
Calmare Therapeutics Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09
Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01
Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.00
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.00
Inland Homes Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.84
Inland Homes Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.84
VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.86
VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.86
Chineseinvestors.com Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
Chineseinvestors.com Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report