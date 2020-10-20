Universal Resources (OTCMKTS:GIMU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Universal Resources (OTCMKTS:GIMU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Universal Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Universal Resources (OTCMKTS:GIMU)

Global Immune Technologies, Inc, a development Stage company, focuses on building a food service delivery system. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Edmond, Oklahoma.

