Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.07

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.67. Centamin shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 10,650 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Centamin alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.07.

In other Centamin news, Senior Officer Youssef Abbas El-Raghy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total value of C$423,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$715,370.71. Also, Director Heidi Anne Brown sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$59,625.00.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.