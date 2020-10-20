$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Air Products & Chemicals reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $294.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.57. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

