Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.64

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.64 and traded as low as $21.30. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 7,684 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $150.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

In other news, Director William Edwards purchased 9,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,756 shares in the company, valued at $814,998. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 47.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

