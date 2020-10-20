Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.15. Aukett Swanke shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 15,130 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43.

About Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

