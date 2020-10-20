Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

Sinopharm Holding Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.04. Sinopharm shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 4,204 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Sinopharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.