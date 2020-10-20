Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

