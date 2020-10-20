Brokerages Anticipate Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Perspecta posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

PRSP opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 13,596.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the third quarter worth $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the third quarter worth $999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 22.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter worth $580,000.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.