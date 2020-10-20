$0.63 EPS Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 20.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Mondelez International by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

