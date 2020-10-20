Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $661.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

