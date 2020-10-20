Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BVRDF. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

BVRDF opened at $22.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

