BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

BRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $12.01 on Monday. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $206.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.19.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

