Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 774,921 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,153,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,914,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

