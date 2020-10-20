Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKI. Knight Equity initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.43.

BKI stock opened at $94.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,410,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 388.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter worth $86,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

