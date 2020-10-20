Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $129.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $2,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $5,041,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,897,000 after buying an additional 180,031 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 174.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $632,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

