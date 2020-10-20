Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BDN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE BDN opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5,557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,595,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 298,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

