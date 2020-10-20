TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.07.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $105.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

