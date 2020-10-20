Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Shares of APH stock opened at $113.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $116.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,984,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,584,000 after buying an additional 754,436 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,957,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,164,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,011,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

