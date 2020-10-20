Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of WTRG opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

