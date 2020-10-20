Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of ED stock opened at $80.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,885,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,326,000 after buying an additional 89,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,446,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,653,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,384,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

