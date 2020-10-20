Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.23.

NYSE:ICE opened at $98.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,530,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $295,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 591,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

