Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

