AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.56.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,235,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.