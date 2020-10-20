Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cummins from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.33.

NYSE CMI opened at $221.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $227.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

