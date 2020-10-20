Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cummins from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.33.

NYSE CMI opened at $221.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $227.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Legend Biotech Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold"
Bureau Veritas Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
BRT Apartments Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Bio-Path Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold"
Banco Comercial Portugues Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Bright Mountain Media Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
