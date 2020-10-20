OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.63.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE OGE opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.