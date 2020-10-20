Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Brokerages expect O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for O'Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. O'Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O'Reilly Automotive.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.40.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $463.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.49 and a 200 day moving average of $426.69. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,850 shares of company stock worth $25,780,585. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

