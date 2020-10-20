Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $155.96 on Monday. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average is $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

