Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.42.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at $81.88 on Monday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 28.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Autoliv by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 91,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Autoliv by 601.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 215,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 184,656 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Autoliv by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 474,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.