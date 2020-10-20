Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

MEI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 139,533 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,878 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,811,000 after acquiring an additional 77,735 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 175,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

