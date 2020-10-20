Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

NASDAQ COOP opened at $23.73 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,517,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.