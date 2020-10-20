BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

