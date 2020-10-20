Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $191.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.60. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

