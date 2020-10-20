Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Visteon (NYSE:VC)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.18.

Visteon stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.35.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 8,925.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

