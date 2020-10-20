Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.