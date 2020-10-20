Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.72

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.72 and traded as low as $13.05. Ambac Financial Group shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 229,469 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1,022.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 743.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 54.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

