Oilex (LON:OEX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.06. Oilex shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 35,574,477 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Oilex Company Profile

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

