Oilex (LON:OEX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.06. Oilex shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 35,574,477 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

