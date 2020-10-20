Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.61

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as low as $2.70. Chanticleer shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 420,822 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Chanticleer Company Profile (NASDAQ:BURG)

There is no company description available for Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ambac Financial Group Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.72
Ambac Financial Group Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.72
Oilex Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10
Oilex Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10
Chanticleer Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.61
Chanticleer Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.61
Reading International Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84
Reading International Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Short Interest Up 33.2% in September
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Short Interest Up 33.2% in September
Short Interest in EXXARO RESOURCE/S Increases By 33.3%
Short Interest in EXXARO RESOURCE/S Increases By 33.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report